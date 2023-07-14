On Friday, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd passed sentence on two separate child abuse cases.

Benjamin Cooley, 50, was sentenced to five years each on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, a Class B felony. 

Benjamin Cooley, 50

  • Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, Victim under 12 Years of Age (2 Victims), Class B Felony
  • Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree
Lotomeccia Turnipseed

Lotomeccia Turnipseed

