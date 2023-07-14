On Friday, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd passed sentence on two separate child abuse cases.
Benjamin Cooley, 50, was sentenced to five years each on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, a Class B felony.
Cooley, along with co-defendant Martha Smith, was charged with locking three children (aged 4, 6, and 7 at the time of the event in December of 2022) together in an upstairs bedroom of the couple's home without adequate food, water and with a boarded up window. The children were given only a training toilet to use, which was not cleaned regularly, and also were not given toilet paper or wipes to use to clean themselves.
The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, but also to be served consecutively with prior convictions on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening in Woodford County, meaning he will serve a total of 12 years in prison on all counts.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker argued against any attempts at probation, stating that Cooley felt “he had pulled a fast one” on both the state and Judge Shepherd when he asked for medical release prior to sentencing.
Cooley alleged he had suffered a stroke while incarcerated at Franklin County Regional Jail, which upon further investigation and medical testing results from Frankfort Regional Medical Center showed this was false.
In the Commonwealth’s response to the defense’s request for probation, it was noted that “subsequent to release from custody, [Cooley] told multiple family members that the Defendant would ‘tell the prosecutors that he was never home’ when the abuses occurred.”
Cooley was immediately taken into custody after sentencing.
Lotomeccia Turnipseed, 29, was also sentenced by Shepherd on two charges of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. Her five-year sentence was probated for five years, contingent upon compliance with probation and parole regulations and the completion of anger management and parenting classes.
Turnipseed’s attorney, Phil Lawson, argued that his client’s methods of disciplining her children, which included striking them with such items as a window blind rod and shower curtain rod, were a byproduct “of her upbringing, and she was just doing what had been done to her as a child. She didn’t think anything of it. Obviously she admits that was wrong and that she is standing in willingness to be rehabilitated.”
Lawson also argued that due to his client’s previous standing as a law-abiding citizen with no criminal convictions, “she shouldn’t shoulder the burden of general terms alone when being sentenced.”
“When it comes to ‘this is how she was disciplined as a child’, the reality is that we as parents at some point have to stand as a rock when it comes to this continuing course of abuse,” Becker replied. “It has to stop somewhere.”
As part of Turnipseed’s sentence, Shepherd also ruled that a no-contact order with her two children is to remain in place pending resolution of any further legal issues involving this case. The children are currently in the custody of their biological father in the Chicago area.
