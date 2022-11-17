Franklin County residents who want to run in the special election for circuit court clerk next year have until Tuesday, Nov. 29, to register for the circuit clerk exam.

Candidates for the office must pass the examination to be on the ballot.

Court of Justice

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription