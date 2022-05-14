A civil lawsuit filed by former City Commissioner Kyle Thompson against the City of Frankfort, its mayor and commission members in U.S. District Court was remanded back to state court late last month.
On April 6, Thompson filed the suit seeking an appeal of his removal from the Frankfort Board of Commissioners, a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction mandating his reinstatement and damages in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Kentucky.
The paperwork was filed by Thompson’s attorney, Thomas Clay, approximately one week after the city sought to have the former commissioner’s civil lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court dismissed.
In his memorandum opinion and order on April 29, U.S. District Court Eastern District of Kentucky Judge Gregory VanTatenhove wrote, “Because Mr. Thompson’s appeal of his removal from office constitutes an ‘ongoing state-initiated civil enforcement proceeding that (is) akin to (a) criminal prosecution,’ the court abstains and remands this matter to state court.”
At a motion hour hearing on Monday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate recused himself in the matter.
“We have generally a policy that if a lawyer is sued or suing we recuse. It happens so rarely,” the judge stated. “Even if I sent it over to (Franklin Circuit Court Judge) Phillip (Shepherd), he’s not going to (take the case) because (Thompson) is a lawyer.”
Clay inquired as to whether Shepherd should be given an opportunity to take on the case and Wingate explained that he had already asked him and Shepherd said no.
“This is such an unusual circumstance,” the judge added.
Wingate has also recused himself in a similar 19-page civil suit that Thompson filed against the city in Franklin Circuit Court earlier this year that cites violations of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics and state public records laws.
Estill Circuit Court Judge Michael Dean was appointed a special judge in that case.
“Judge Dean will accept this case,” Wingate said in court Monday. “I think he’ll do a good job.”
How we got here
On March 17, following a public trial-type hearing, the city commission unanimously decided to remove Thompson from its ranks after confirming two written charges against him, which include sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission and the content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
Thompson sent a derogatory text message regarding Frankfort Police Department Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey to his business partner at Capital Court Authority LLC, Ashley Sutphin, while the Board of Commissioners was actively interviewing Aubrey for the police chief vacancy in mid-December.
In the text, which The State Journal has consciously opted not to print verbatim, Thompson accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise.
Sutphin proceeded to forward the message to Pennie Kendall, who was employed at Capital Court Authority at the time and has since been fired. The text was observed on Kendall’s phone by her sister, Ruthie Hall, a former human resources professional, who brought it to the attention of city officials. On Dec. 20, Hall signed a sworn affidavit about the contents of the text.
In an email to city commissioners, City Solicitor Laura Ross and Human Resources Director Kathy Fields, City Manager Laura Hagg reported that the city was “in possession of a statement by a citizen in the community that raises serious concerns about the alleged actions by a commissioner.”
The city says that during a closed session of the city commission the following day, Hagg provided elected leaders with “a typed statement that appeared to be a poor effort at recreating something that appeared to be a text message” that was reportedly written by Thompson to an unnamed individual, who was later determined to be Sutphin.
Thompson “never denied sending the message” in question, the city said in its response to the lawsuit. In fact, Thompson emailed Ross on Dec. 21 acknowledging that he sent the text to Sutphin, the city added.
City leaders met several times in executive session over the next couple of months and formally tendered charges against Thompson on Jan. 10.
Thompson recused himself from the vote for new police chief, which was eventually bestowed upon Dustin Bowman — a 19-year veteran of the force — on Jan. 19.
The public hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 10, however Thompson and his attorney requested a continuance, which the city granted and the hearing was moved to Feb. 23.
Thompson filed his first civil lawsuit against the city on Feb. 22 — the day before his trial-type hearing and it was eventually moved to March 17.
At the mid-March public hearing, the city commission unanimously voted to remove Thompson from office after approving the following two written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
Litigation
In his suit, the former city commissioner lists three counts against the city — violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.01, violations of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.26 and KRS 61.878.
The Code of Ethics 39.26 states that the City shall not subject to reprisal — directly or indirectly — or threaten to use any official authority to discourage, restrain, depress, dissuade, deter, prevent, interfere with, coerce or discriminate against any employee who reports, discloses or brings to the attention of the city, law enforcement agency or other appropriate authority any information relative to an actual or suspected violation of U.S., Kentucky or Frankfort law, statute or ordinance or any facts or information relative to actual or suspected mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority or a danger to public health or safety. The city does not require that any employee give notice prior to making a report or disclosure.
It goes on to add: "The City of Frankfort shall not subject to reprisal or discriminate against, or use any official authority or influence to cause reprisal or discrimination by others against, any person who supports, aids, or substantiates any employee who makes public any wrongdoing."
KRS 61.878 says that certain public records are exempted from inspection except on order of court and that restriction of state employees to inspect personnel files is prohibited.
The lawsuit claims that the city's actions against Thompson "has resulted in injuries and damages" pursuant to the city's Code of Ethics 39.26. It further quotes 39.09 in the city's Code of Ethics regarding the misuse of "confidential information."
The confidential information in this case is the text message, which, the complaint states, “was used for the specific purpose of attempting to assist the financial interest” of Aubrey and “as a tool for (the) removal” of Thompson as a voting member on issue of who to hire as FPD chief and for his removal from the city commission.
In response to Thompson’s civil suit, Aubrey’s attorney Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement to The State Journal on her behalf.
“Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement reads.
“Equally appalling is the harassment and abuse directed at our client by Mr. Thompson, the Frankfort Police Department and the City of Frankfort. Furthermore, the harassment and abuse that our client has been subjected to has been perpetrated for no reason other than she is a woman.”
On behalf of the city, Carol Petitt, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group PLLC, filed a motion to dismiss Thompson’s suit on the basis that alleged violations of the Code of Ethics and Kentucky Open Records Act did not occur in his case.
Thompson claims the communication with Sutphin meets the requirements of several exemptions to the Open Records Act of Kentucky. He argues that the text — which is the entire basis of the case to remove Thompson from the city commission — breached the city’s Code of Ethics 39.09 and allows him to take action under the provisions in the Code of Ethics 39.26 for injunctive relief and damages.
The Frankfort Code of Ethics sections 39.26 and 27 contains language which is nearly identical to that of KRS 61.102, more commonly known as the whistleblower act, which was enacted to discourage governmental abuses of power and encourage those with knowledge of abuses to come forward without fear of reprisal. Its purpose is to protect city employees who report wrongdoing.
Section 39.09 in the Frankfort Code of Ethics relates to the misuse of confidential information for financial gain and, per the city’s response, is not an appropriate basis for a cause of action under the whistleblower act.
The city counters that his claims fail because the message was not “confidential information” and the Code of Ethics provisions cited by Thompson aren’t applicable because he is not an “employee” and therefore not subject to the provisions afforded under the code.
“In this case, (the) plaintiff has not alleged that he was an employee of the City of Frankfort and has specifically alleged that he was a ‘governing official’ and ‘elected official,’” the city contends.
“(The) plaintiff has failed to set forth any claim upon which relief may be granted in his complaint. Therefore, (the) City of Frankfort, respectfully requests that the court dismiss (the) plaintiff’s complaint.”
The case is set for motion hour on June 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.