Bethany K. Anderson, no age given, Frankfort, pleaded guilty on a single count of complicity to distribute cocaine, a Class D felony, punishable by up to three years in prison. Formal sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 20.

Melvin Joel Arguilo Castillo, 43, Frankfort, was sentenced on three charges of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor. Castillo was arrested earlier this year after he was reported to have beaten three children under his care with a belt while under the influence of alcohol. One of the children was under the age of 12.

