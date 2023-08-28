Bethany K. Anderson, no age given, Frankfort, pleaded guilty on a single count of complicity to distribute cocaine, a Class D felony, punishable by up to three years in prison. Formal sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 20.
Melvin Joel Arguilo Castillo, 43, Frankfort, was sentenced on three charges of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor. Castillo was arrested earlier this year after he was reported to have beaten three children under his care with a belt while under the influence of alcohol. One of the children was under the age of 12.
In order to avoid Castillo’s deportation, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office agreed to lower the charge to fourth-degree assault, for a total sentence of 11 months, probated for two years under the condition that Castillo not consume alcohol. Testing will be conducted by the Department of Probation and Parole. Castillo will also receive credit for time served.
Tyree Childress, 26, Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He was sentenced to two years, but the sentence was probated for two years on the condition he remain law-abiding and drug free. He was also ordered to pay court costs.
Kendall Cunningham, 28, Frankfort, was sentenced to two years in prison (with credit for time served) after accepting a plea deal from the Commonwealth on a charge of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 years of age or younger), a Class D felony.
He had previously been charged with first-degree sodomy and incest (victim 12 years of age or younger) for inflicting “cruel and unusual punishment” by biting a two year-old child in his care. Cunningham admitted to the action, and according to his arrest citation“voluntarily confessed … and explained he was trying to teach [the toddler] a lesson due to [her] having an issue with biting other individuals.”
Cunningham remains incarcerated at Franklin County Regional Jail.
Bobby Heightchew, 56, Frankfort, was sentenced to three years in jail, probated for three years on one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class C felony; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sarah Hewitt-Johnson, 25, Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child, a Class B felony; three counts of torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts each of failing to vaccinate dogs against rabies and violations of local city ordinance.
Hewitt-Johnson’s husband Gregory Johnson, 40, also pleaded not guilty on the same charges except marijuana possession.
The couple is accused of keeping their four children in “deplorable conditions” at their home on Evergreen Road, with their arrest citations noting piles of garbage, expired and rotting food and substantial cockroach infestations throughout the home, and animal feces and urine caked into the carpeting.
The couple also had three dogs on their property: a deceased animal was found decomposing in the basement of the home, one died in surgery after being confiscated by law enforcement, and the third remains in serious condition from suspected neglect.
Both remain in custody at Franklin County Regional Jail on $25,000 bond each.
