A lawsuit was filed at Franklin Circuit Court on Tuesday seeking to halt enforcement of the recently enacted legislation, which was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, banning so-called “gray machines” in Kentucky.

Pace-O-Matic, one of the manufacturers of the games, maintains they are skill games and not games of chance. Businesses where the games are located, and several people who play them, are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.

Courthouse

