After a hiatus in 2020, the Kentucky River Authority’s annual River Sweep is back.

Since 1994, the annual River Sweep has drawn hundreds of families from 20 counties to the banks of the Kentucky River to remove trash and debris. In 2019, more than 700 volunteers pulled about 6,500 pounds of trash from the river, filling nearly 1,000 garbage bags.

This year’s River Sweep will take place on Aug. 14 in Franklin County; participants will meet at the Frankfort Boat Club. Additionally, volunteers may choose to take part in the River Sweep from Aug. 7-21. People participating Aug. 14 or any time between Aug. 7-21 will be provided with trash bags and T-shirts. For information, email kyshrimperdan2@yahoo.com or call 502-330-4196.

Last year’s Sweep was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which organizers fear may lead to higher-than-usual trash and debris levels in the river.

“Taking a year off from the River Sweep was necessary for the health and safety of our community, but we are concerned it was harmful to the health of our river,” said Sue Elliston, coordinator of Kentucky River Authority’s River Sweep. “We’re hopeful we’ll have more volunteers than ever before this year to ensure we remove as much trash and debris as we can.”

The annual River Sweep event is an effort to help maintain the cleanliness of the river basin and tributaries. Stretching more than 250 miles across Kentucky, the Kentucky River supplies clean water to more than 700,000 people along its route.

