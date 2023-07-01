Kendall Cunningham, 28, entered an Alford plea in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday to amended charges.

Charges of incest (victim under 12), a Class A felony; and first-degree criminal abuse of a child (victim under 12) and first-degree sodomy (victim under 12), both Class B felonies, were amended to a single charge of second-degree criminal abuse of a child (victim under 12), a Class D felony.

