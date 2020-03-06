The manager of King’s Daughters Apartments pleaded guilty to charges she racked up more than $20,000 in credit card debt using other people’s identities and financially exploiting residents.
Darlene Pettibone, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court to one count each of theft of identity and knowingly exploiting an adult, fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said the thefts occurred over a seven-year period.
According to court documents, Pettibone used another person’s information to obtain credit cards and racked up purchases totaling $21,838.78.
She also exploited a resident of the apartments to obtain $400, according to the guilty plea.
Prosecutors recommended she serve five years for theft and fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000, both Class D felonies, and 10 years for exploiting an adult and fraudulent use over $10,000, which are Class C felonies. The recommended sentences are the maximums for each charge.
Pettibone would also be responsible for restitution to creditors, should they try to collect, and the individuals.
Prosecutors took no position on probation provided restitution is paid.
In a 2019 interview with FRANK. magazine, Pettibone said she started as the assistant manager of the apartments in 2007 before being promoted to property manager in 2010.
The facility is a privately owned and houses 60 apartments in the former Frankfort hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.