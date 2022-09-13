The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will present a talk titled “Racism and Truth Telling” by Rev. Canon Stephanie Spellers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The event is being held in conjunction with the 2022 Clergy Conference between the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky and the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington.
In her speech, Spellers will discuss how race and truth telling is relevant for Kentucky and the two dioceses.
Those wishing to attend should arrive by 6:30 p.m. to allow for one-on-one time with Canon Spellers prior to her presentation at 7 p.m.
Spellers is an Episcopal priest, author and speaker and serves as canon to The Episcopal Church’s Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry. She spearheads Episcopal efforts to follow Jesus’ way of love and to grow loving, liberating, life-giving relationships with God, each other and the earth.
The author of "Radical Welcome: Embracing God, The Other and the Spirit of Transformation" — as well as "The Episcopal Way" and the upcoming book "The Church Cracked Open: Disruption, Decline and New Hope for Beloved Community" — she has worked for years at the intersection of practice and reflection, renewal and justice.
Prior to taking her current post, she directed mission and evangelism work at General Theological Seminary in New York City, served as a canon in the Diocese of Long Island, and founded The Crossing, a ground-breaking church within St. Paul’s Cathedral in Boston.
Spellers spent five years as Chaplain to the Episcopal Church's House of Bishops, co-chaired the Standing Commission on Mission and Evangelism, and directed new ministry initiatives for the Center for Progressive Renewal.
She began her career as an award-winning religion journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, a job she took in 1996 upon graduation from Harvard Divinity School, where she studied religion and movements for social change. She later graduated from Episcopal Divinity School and, in 2018, she received an honorary doctorate from the General Theological Seminary.
While Spellers and her husband Albert live in New York's Harlem neighborhood, she remains close to extended family in her hometown of Frankfort, Kentucky. She meets God especially when she’s dancing and singing, listening and building bridges, and helping people to fall in love with God.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.