The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will present a talk titled “Racism and Truth Telling” by Rev. Canon Stephanie Spellers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is being held in conjunction with the 2022 Clergy Conference between the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky and the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington.

