During Tuesday’s District Criminal Court hearing, Mary Cirillo, 26, and Ryan Rogers, 31, both of Frankfort, faced a preliminary hearing on their joint charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or younger, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The two are accused of having used a high-wattage taser on Cirillo’s six year-old child when, according to Cirillo’s admission in her arrest citation,”she used the stun gun on the child because he was misbehaving because he wanted strawberry milk."
Both defendants were represented by the Department of Public Advocacy, waiving their right to appeal any decisions based on “conflict of counsel or procedural irregularity."
Franklin County Attorney Max Comley called one witness for the prosecution, the arresting officer in the case, Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis.
Curtis testified that on July 28, he was contacted by social workers assigned to Cirillo’s child, who stated during an interview for Child Protection Services that the child informed them that his mother and Rogers had used a “pink stun gun” on his left arm.
The taser in question, a Sabre brand model S-1005, can emit electrical shocks up to 600,000 volts in short bursts. The weapon is readily available online for less than $30 through outlets such as Amazon.com.
Curtis later testified that during the CPS interview, the victim told social workers that there were drugs and paraphernalia in open access at Cirillo and Rogers’ residence, and that this apartment was the site of the alleged tasing.
Cirillo allowed CPS and the detective to interview her at her residence later that same day, where uncapped needles, a water bong, and other drug paraphernalia were out in the open. It was then that she admitted that she used the pink taser on the child “one month prior," and that Rogers used the taser “approximately three weeks prior," and that she had been “under the influence of marijuana."
Rogers was later interviewed and arrested by police on Aug. 1.
After a brief cross-examination by defense counsel, Judge Chris Olds determined there was enough evidence to proceed with the case, and that it would be presented to the Franklin County Grand Jury for indictment proceedings to begin. That date has not yet been announced.
Both Cirillo and Rogers remain in custody at Franklin County Regional Jail; Cirillo on $20,000 full-cash bond and Rogers on $31,000 full-cash ($20,000 on the criminal abuse charge and an additional $11,000 on failure to appear and drug paraphernalia possession charges).
