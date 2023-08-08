During Tuesday’s District Criminal Court hearing, Mary Cirillo, 26, and Ryan Rogers, 31, both of Frankfort, faced a preliminary hearing on their joint charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or younger, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Mary Cirillo Mugshot

Mary Cirillo
080323.Rogers-stun gun_website.jpg

Ryan Rogers

The two are accused of having used a high-wattage taser on Cirillo’s six year-old child when, according to Cirillo’s admission in her arrest citation,”she used the stun gun on the child because he was misbehaving because he wanted strawberry milk."

Sabre S-1005 taser.jpg

Pictured is the Sabre S-1005, the same model of taser allegedly used by Cirillo and Rogers. (file photo)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription