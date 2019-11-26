The Franklin County clerk received a continuance in a Georgia court on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
Jeff Hancock did not appear in an Athens-Clarke County municipal court on Tuesday and received a continuance in the case. A new date was scheduled for Jan. 21. Hancock's arraignment was originally set for Tuesday.
The clerk was charged with a misdemeanor count of public intoxication in October following the University of Kentucky-Georgia football game in Athens. According to a police report, Hancock allegedly tried to pick fights with patrons and bar staff at 100 Proof.
Following his arrest, Hancock told The State Journal that he was mistaken for another group of rowdy patrons and walked out of the bar at the same time that group did.