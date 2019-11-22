Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland plans to drop an attempted bribery case against Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Friday.
The newspaper cited a letter dated Thursday from Cleveland to Kopp’s lawyers at Miller, Griffin and Marks in Lexington in which the prosecutor said that while Kopp’s alleged comments to Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Montey Chappell were “improper,” they “do not amount” to violating state bribery laws.
Kopp was indicted in September on a misdemeanor charge of attempting to bribe a public official. The case was dismissed without prejudice in Franklin County District Court earlier this week, meaning Cleveland’s office could have taken the case back to a grand jury for consideration of a felony indictment.
Chappell alleged that Kopp pressured the deputy to make an investigation against Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison go away after Kopp supposedly implied he would not rehire Jeff Abrams, former Frankfort police chief, as the school district‘s safety coordinator.
The case is intertwined with other charges, one against Allison for failing to report child abuse and two more charges of sexual abuse by former BMS teacher Todd Smith.
On Friday evening, Kopp directed The State Journal to his lawyer Tom Miller and declined to speak about Cleveland’s decision to drop the case. Miller and Cleveland did not respond to requests for comment Friday night.
County Attorney Rick Sparks told The State Journal on Friday that he spoke with Cleveland about the case “only to the extent that it was that it was coming back” to circuit court, and that was shortly after the pretrial conference on Tuesday. The county attorney said that he also noted that the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Cleveland’s office could have decided to bring it to a grand jury again in the future.
FCS Board Chair Natalie Lile said on Friday night that she thought Cleveland’s decision was the “right” one.
“As the chair of the school board, I am happy that we can move forward without this hanging over the school system,” she told The State Journal.
Lile said that she thinks Kopp “is doing an amazing job” for the students in the school system and said that while the case hasn’t affected the school system, it has personally affected Kopp, Allison and their families.
“I know that he cares for children and cares for all of the students in our school system and he would never do anything to harm any of them,” Lile said of Kopp.