A local man is facing two felony charges after allegedly firing a gun in the air early Monday morning.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Schenkel Lane at 7:20 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots.

Melvin Statcher

According to his arrest citation, several witnesses at the scene told officers that they saw 41-year-old Melvin Statcher fire two shots into the air with a black gun. The witnesses stated that Statcher then wrapped the gun in a white cloth and took it into a residence.

Police located two 9mm shell casings in the landscaping near the Schenkel Lane home.

After obtaining consent from the homeowner to search the property, officers located a 9mm Taurus pistol inside the residence.

Statcher, of Shelbyville, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony, and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bond in his case.

