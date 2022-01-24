A convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of a firearm and driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Friday afternoon at Days Inn.

Frankfort Police were dispatched to the motel at 1:47 p.m. after receiving a call that a stolen SUV out of California had been spotted in the parking lot.

Upon reviewing video surveillance, officers reportedly noticed a male with a ponytail in a white hoodie with black lettering getting out of the stolen vehicle and into a black four-door sedan and riding off.

Harrison Armstrong

Days Inn office staff confirmed the identity of the driver of the sedan as a female who was renting a room at the motel.

After police verified that the SUV had been stolen, they made contact with the female driver of the sedan in her motel room where they spotted 33-year-old Harrison Armstrong and a pistol less than 3 feet from where he was detained.

Armstrong, of Louisville, is charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both Class C felonies.

Per his arrest citation, he was also served with four active warrants on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree strangulation, all Class C felonies; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 full-cash bond.

