A local convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after Frankfort Police found two handguns and suspected methamphetamine in his Owenton Road residence.

Officers with FPD Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant at the home of 39-year-old Michael Chadwell at 11 p.m.

Michael Chadwell

He was located in his bedroom. Officers also found two firearms and suspected methamphetamine in plain view in the bedroom, according to Chadwell’s arrest citation.

He is charged with first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, both Class C felonies.

Chadwell, of Frankfort, is also charged with seven counts of contempt of court and two counts of violating the conditions of his probation on felony charges stemming from nine cases over a two-year span.

He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

