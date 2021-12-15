Frankfort Police who initiated a traffic stop on a Shelbyville man for failing to stop before making a right turn during a red light discovered illegal drugs and a firearm inside his vehicle Monday afternoon.

An officer pulled over Eric Stone, 29, at the intersection of the West Plaza Connector and Devils Hollow Road for disregarding a traffic control device.

“Upon contact with the driver, he displayed mannerisms and body language that indicated he was nervous and/or lying when I questioned him about having any drugs or weapons inside the vehicle,” officer Daniel Quire wrote in Stone’s arrest report.

Stone allegedly told police there were no drugs or weapons in the 2009 Dodge Ram he was driving, but would not give consent to search the vehicle.

A K9 was called in to perform a search and alerted on the vehicle. Inside officers reportedly found three large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, a large sum of cash and a handgun under the driver’s seat. As a convicted felon, Stone is not permitted to possess a firearm and officers determined the gun was reported stolen.

When Stone was searched, bindles of cocaine were located in his right hip pocket.

He is charged with first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), first offense, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, all Class C felonies; receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor; and disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light), a violation.

Stone was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. His bond has been set at $25,000.

