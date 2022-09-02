Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man Thursday afternoon after allegedly finding a rifle in his vehicle.

Law enforcement observed a Ford F250 make a left turn from Benson Valley Road to Taylor Avenue at 1:33 p.m. The driver, 35-year-old Lee Rarden was pulled over after it was determined though dispatch that he was driving on a suspended license.

