Frankfort police arrested a local woman after allegedly finding a handgun in the vehicle she was a passenger in Tuesday night.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on West Clinton Street at 11:47 p.m. During the stop police established probable cause to search the Toyota Corolla that 38-year-old Ashley Tabor was a passenger in.

Ashley Tabor

Ashley Tabor

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription