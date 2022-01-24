Frankfort Police Chief Dustin “Dusty” Bowman was officially sworn in Monday afternoon in front of family, officers, elected city leaders and city staff at an in-person ceremony at the police station.

The city commission conducted a virtual swearing-in on Thursday — his first official day on the job.

012422 Bowman sworn in

Frankfort Police Chief Dustin "Dusty" Bowman took the oath of office from Mayor Layne Wilkerson Monday afternoon at the police station in front of colleagues, family, city leaders and staff. Bowman was officially sworn in during a virtual ceremony on Thursday — his first day on the job. (Photo submitted)

Bowman has spent all of his 19 years in law enforcement at FPD — having started as a patrol officer in October 2002.

“I’ve always wanted to serve the city and be in the best position to make an impact on the community,” he told The State Journal. “I knew as chief I would have more of those opportunities with the vision of creating stronger partnerships and a better community that our citizens would be proud of.”

Prior to taking his oath on Monday, Mayor Layne Wilkerson said Bowman has a servant’s heart and is ready to take on the leadership role.

“We are confident he can set a professional tone for the office,” the mayor stated. “We believe his strong moral character and demeanor make him the right fit for the job.”

As the city’s top cop, Bowman’s main goal is focusing on building and strengthening community partnerships that will allow the department to best serve the capital city.

“I want to establish better relationships and be transparent to increase the trust and faith in the work we do in the community,” he explained.

While he didn’t go into detail, Bowman said he has a few ideas on how to improve the solid foundation that has been built in the department.

“But (I) will be taking time to evaluate and reflect before I announce or begin to take these steps,” he added, saying former FPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Adams, who retired at the end of last year after 22 years of service, left big shoes to fill.

One of his main focal points will be recruiting officers — in particular women and minorities.

“I’m looking at new recruiting methods, but most importantly looking to discuss this matter with community leaders and partners. Some of our best recruiting is the relationship with these leaders and their support of our agency,” he stated. 

012422 Bowman family

Frankfort Police Chief Dustin "Dusty" Bowman was sworn-in at an in-person ceremony at the police station Monday afternoon. He was surrounded by his family. From left are Colyn, Carlie, Bowman, his wife, Brook, and Katherine. (Photo submitted)

Bowman and his wife, Brook, will mark their 20th wedding anniversary in March. They have three children — Katherine, 18, Colyn, 16, and Carlie, 11.

Colyn and Carlie placed the pins on his uniform at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Bowman knows that expectations are high for FPD and is ready to continue to serve the capital city.

“I’m just honored to have been given the opportunity by the Board of Commissioners to serve as Chief of Police,” he added. “I look forward to all the challenges ahead of this agency in improving our service to the City of Frankfort.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription