A pair of Schenkel Lane residents were arrested on animal cruelty and torture charges Sunday evening after witnesses allegedly observed them throwing a blood-covered dog into a dumpster at an apartment complex.
Frankfort police were dispatched to Country Lane Apartments at 6:20 p.m. Witnesses at the scene identified Ethan Bolin and Briann Bolin as the perpetrators after Ethan Bolin reportedly threw a severely injured dog into a dumpster while it was still alive. He then allegedly left with his other dog.
According to his arrest citation, Ethan Bolin told witnesses that this was the fourth dog his other dog had attacked.
When police made contact with the Bolins, the other dog was tied up to a log in the woods. Officers also noted that there were “pools of blood and blood splatter” inside their apartment and on the stairwell.
An animal control officer advised that the injuries suffered by the discarded dog were not consistent with a dog fight.
Ethan Bolin, 32, is charged with torture cat/dog with serious physical injury or death and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
Briann Bolin, 33, is charged with torture cat/dog with serious physical injury or death, a Class D felony.
This wasn't Ethan Bolin's first run-in with law enforcement. In May, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted him on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
In March he was indicted on charges of third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies; and resisting arrest and criminal attempt disarming a peace officer, both Class A misdemeanors, after he reportedly attempted to flee and disarm Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were serving an arrest warrant on him.
The deputies gave chase and located Bolin in the woods. When one deputy took him to the ground, Bolin allegedly tried to grab his service weapon. The other deputy tased him and eventually placed him in handcuffs following a brief struggle in which Bolin kicked and elbowed law enforcement officers.
They were transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Ethan Bolin is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond. Briann Bolin's bond has been set at $10,000 full-cash.
WHAT ABOUT THE SEVERELY INJURED DOG???
