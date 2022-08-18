A Frankfort couple is behind bars for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old they were babysitting.

Police arrested 28-year-old Christopher Downs and 27-year-old Destiny Powers Wednesday evening for the crime that occurred on Sept. 6, 2021.

