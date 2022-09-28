A local couple was charged with providing and using drugs with two juveniles on Tuesday evening.

Frankfort police arrested Charles T. Brown III, 41, and Theresa Brown, 47, at 7:42 p.m.

Charles T. Brown III

Charles T. Brown III
Theresa Brown

Theresa Brown

