A pair of Frankfort residents was arrested Monday night for reportedly trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of two local schools.

Frankfort police executed a search warrant at the Harrodswood Road residence of 46-year-old Juan Johnson and 44-year-old Bethany Anderson at 10:05 p.m.

Juan Johnson

Juan Johnson
Bethany Anderson

Bethany Anderson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription