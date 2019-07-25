The couple who died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Wednesday on Green Wilson Road fought often but were willing to share, a neighbor said.
Franklin County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found Larry W. Hollon, 51, dead at the scene and his wife, Donna J. Hollon, 54, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where she later died. The couple's daughter, Daisy Hollon, 18, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Gary McRoberts, a neighbor and longtime friend of the Hollons, said he heard some of the fighting Wednesday and helped stop Daisy Hollon's bleeding. He said she was hit on the head with a gun.
McRoberts said the couple fought often and he could hear them shouting inside their home from his house nearby.
McRoberts said he knew Donna Hollon because the two grew up together and at one time he was married to her sister. He would often borrow tools from Larry Hollon or give him egg cartons in exchange for fresh eggs.
The couple raised many animals, including several dogs, two cats, fish in an aquarium, two turtles, ducks, chickens, turkey, quail, pigeons and an armadillo. McRoberts said that on Tuesday, he gave a bag of yard clippings to Donna Hollon to make nests for the chickens.
"I lost two friends," McRoberts said.
Wednesday's incident appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernis Napier. KSP is leading the investigation and was assisted at the scene by KSP's Critical Incident Response Team, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County coroner. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.
From the preliminary investigation, it appeared that Larry Hollon shot his wife, then shot himself, authorities said.
According to court documents, Franklin County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a domestic violence incident at the Hollons' home in January 2017. The incident report said that Donna Hollon accused her husband of being drunk and that he was running out the back door when deputies were on the scene. Larry Hollon refused to stop and led deputies on a foot pursuit, according to the report. He was then "tazed" and did not put his hands behind his back.
Donna Hollon told deputies that her husband had set off bottle rockets in her and Daisy's direction and one hit Daisy in the face. He was arrested and charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree of fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
The court documents said that said that both were unemployed. They held regular yard sales and sold some chickens and eggs.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said the deputy who signed the citation doesn't recall that specific event but said that he previously dealt with the Hollons.
Both Larry Hollon and Donna Hollon had multiple lawsuits related to debt, according to court documents. Donna sent the same letter multiple times to collection companies and said that she lost her job in September 2016 and was waiting to file for disability.
"I loss everything two cars, all my credit card. I maybe could pay $5 a month," Donna wrote.
On Wednesday evening, Daisy Hollon was the first person to call 911, Quire said.
Quire said his deputies were at the scene of the fatal shootings Thursday morning. Thirty to 40 chickens and other birds were left unattended by the events of Wednesday and his officers found a home for them. Quire said that if a family member had not claimed them, the animals would have been turned over to the animal shelter.
Deputies responded to another domestic altercation involving a firearm on Green Wilson Road earlier in the day.
FCSO received a call about 3 p.m. from a man who said his grandson had become enraged when the caller made his grandson’s girlfriend leave their property. The grandson retrieved a pistol and was beating on the caller’s door, officers reported, and it was unclear whether the grandson was intoxicated.
Sheriff Chris Quire said the incident was a verbal altercation and no arrest was made. A firearm was recovered in the case, he said, but the proximity in location and time to the fatal shootings later that evening was merely coincidental.
“It’s been a crime zone in that area recently,” he said.
Green Wilson Road intersects with U.S. 127 near a Shell gas station. The neighborhood is part of Farmdale.
Staff Writer Zack McDonald contributed to this report.