Franklin County’s grand jury began meeting again last week, the first step that the court system may be returning to more action.

It will likely still be months before court returns to its pre-coronavirus state.

Presently, judges are only acting on criminal matters for those who are in custody and emergency matters, Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said. There have been criminal dockets in circuit court every week, but most of the action has been taken through video conferencing programs.

“Some attorneys are coming back into the courtroom, but very few,” Cleveland said. “Most are staying in their offices and using Zoom.”

Likewise, the drug court program is holding its meetings using Zoom as well. Such programs help, he said, but not everything can be done over Zoom, Skype or similar programs.

Last week, Cleveland brought the grand jury back to the courthouse for the first time in weeks, and indictments were issued. The process was the same, he said, though social distancing guidelines required some changes.

“We are using the biggest courtroom in the building,” he said, “and they’re sitting 10 feet apart. They are wearing masks. We’ll continue as long as we can that way.”

Cleveland said the current grand jurors began their service in January and would have been done after March, but he kept the grand jury in place. 

Cleveland’s staff hasn’t returned to the office yet. He said he was going to reopen his office Monday, but a recent increase in new coronavirus cases has delayed that for at least a couple weeks.

In the meantime, cases continue to accumulate, for civil cases as well as criminal cases where the defendant is free on bond. 

“I’m afraid we will have an accumulations of stuff to deal with later this year,” he said. 

