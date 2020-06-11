Franklin County’s grand jury began meeting again last week, the first step that the court system may be returning to more action.
It will likely still be months before court returns to its pre-coronavirus state.
Presently, judges are only acting on criminal matters for those who are in custody and emergency matters, Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said. There have been criminal dockets in circuit court every week, but most of the action has been taken through video conferencing programs.
“Some attorneys are coming back into the courtroom, but very few,” Cleveland said. “Most are staying in their offices and using Zoom.”
Likewise, the drug court program is holding its meetings using Zoom as well. Such programs help, he said, but not everything can be done over Zoom, Skype or similar programs.
Last week, Cleveland brought the grand jury back to the courthouse for the first time in weeks, and indictments were issued. The process was the same, he said, though social distancing guidelines required some changes.
“We are using the biggest courtroom in the building,” he said, “and they’re sitting 10 feet apart. They are wearing masks. We’ll continue as long as we can that way.”
Cleveland said the current grand jurors began their service in January and would have been done after March, but he kept the grand jury in place.
Cleveland’s staff hasn’t returned to the office yet. He said he was going to reopen his office Monday, but a recent increase in new coronavirus cases has delayed that for at least a couple weeks.
In the meantime, cases continue to accumulate, for civil cases as well as criminal cases where the defendant is free on bond.
“I’m afraid we will have an accumulations of stuff to deal with later this year,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.