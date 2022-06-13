Two Frankfort residents have been charged with trafficking in three illegal drugs after being pulled over by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy on Meadowview Drive Friday afternoon.

A deputy who noticed a Dodge Durango with a cracked windshield traveling on the West Frankfort street initiated a traffic stop at 12:04 p.m.

Anthony Engler

Anthony Engler

When he made contact with the driver of the vehicle, the deputy noticed a slight odor of marijuana and the driver, 46-year-old Anthony Engler, was allegedly operating the vehicle on a suspended license and failed to provide proof of insurance.

Engler was placed under arrest and a search of the vehicle ensued.

Inside a camouflage bag under the right rear seat the deputy reportedly located a pill bottle that contained a baggie of suspected cocaine as well as a baggie with several white pills. The deputy also allegedly found a glass jar containing suspected marijuana, a scale, grinder and several empty plastic bags.

Tiffany Downs

Tiffany Downs

The passenger in Engler’s vehicle, Tiffany Downs, 32, reportedly told law enforcement that the drugs were hers.

A Stihl chainsaw was discovered in the rear of the vehicle. It included a Franklin County Fiscal Court tag and serial number. After reaching out to the county road department, the deputy determined it had been reported stolen in December 2019.

Engler is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, both Class C felonies; receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; obstructed vision and/or windshield and failure to produce insurance card, both violations.

This isn't Engler's first run-in with authorities.

In February he was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor, after deputies witnessed him operating his vehicle on Louisville Road with a suspended driver's license.

Last December an FSCO deputy smelled burning marijuana coming from his vehicle while he, Downs and a 4-year-old child were parked at an apartment complex on Schenkel Lane. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun, a glass jar containing roughly 1 ounce of marijuana, digital scales and packaging material. The deputy also located approximately ½ gram of cocaine on Engler’s person.

In that incident, Engler charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, and Downs was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

During her arrest Friday, Downs was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, both Class C felonies; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Both were transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where they are being held on $20,000 full-cash bonds.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription