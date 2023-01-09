A Frankfort man was arrested early Sunday after a female reported that he “choked, knocked down and stomped [her] in the face.”

Frankfort police were dispatched to Lyons Drive at 5:43 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. When officers made contact with the female victim, they noted “visible injuries to her face evident by fresh, bright red blood on her chin and red marks on her neck,” according to the arrest citation for 50-year-old Thomas Wideman.

Thomas Wideman

