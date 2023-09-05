Charles Crawford, 53, formally accepted a plea offer from the Commonwealth’s Attorney relating to 18 counts of various offenses relating to his March 2022 arrest on Chenault Road, and subsequent disclosure that he had been sexually abusing his then 6-year-old daughter and filming the assaults.

Charles Crawford being escorted into Franklin Circuit Court Friday to formally accept his plea deal on child sex abuse and drug charges. He is currently serving 30 years on federal child pornography charges, and could face an additional 30 years in prison as part of the plea deal. (Anna Latek | State Journal) 

The charges include one count of incest (victim under 12) and first-degree rape (victim under 12), both Class A felonies; three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12) and three counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12, all Class C felonies; first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, both Class D felonies. 

