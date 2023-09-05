Charles Crawford being escorted into Franklin Circuit Court Friday to formally accept his plea deal on child sex abuse and drug charges. He is currently serving 30 years on federal child pornography charges, and could face an additional 30 years in prison as part of the plea deal. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
The charges include one count of incest (victim under 12) and first-degree rape (victim under 12), both Class A felonies; three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12) and three counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12, all Class C felonies; first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, both Class D felonies.
Crawford also faces a laundry list of misdemeanors and violations.
On Aug. 11, he was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove on charges related to his arrest, which put the Commonwealth's own case on pause, with Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd dismissing the lower court charges without prejudice pending the outcome of his federal case.
With the federal sentence handed down, the Commonwealth was able to resume its case, with only two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender dismissed from the original case. If the judge follows the sentence recommendations laid out in the plea deal, Crawford would face an additional 30 years in prison to run concurrently with his existing 30-year federal sentence.
He would be ineligible for probation or shock probation as a violent offender, and would be subject to the state’s 85% parole eligibility — meaning he would be nearly 80 years old if paroled.
Final sentencing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 3, pending completion of the state’s mandatory comprehensive sex offender pre-sentence evaluation (CSOPE).
Michael Ray Landsness, 35, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, appeared in court Friday as well.
Landsness was charged with promoting a minor in a sexual performance (victim younger than 16 years of age), a Class B felony, and procuring or promoting the use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim older than 12 years of age), a Class C felony.
Those lower court charges were dismissed without prejudice, much the same as in Crawford’s case in 2022, to face federal grand jury indictment on charges of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and engaging in illicit sexual conduct. Both are a direct violation of U.S. codes regarding the transportation of minors.
Landsness could face up to 30 years in federal prison. He is currently being held without bond at the Woodford County Jail.
