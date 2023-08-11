Charles Crawford, 53, formerly of Frankfort, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday afternoon on four charges relating to the filming of sexual abuse he committed against his 6-year-old daughter in 2022.

U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove told the court that “the capacity for each person to live a broken life is very great. Every person has the right to live their life, but they don’t have the license to behave in the way you have behaved.”

