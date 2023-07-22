Franklin County saw a significant decrease in drug offenses and a slight decline in the number of homicides in 2022, but reported robberies remained the same.
The Kentucky State Police on Wednesday released its annual statewide crime report, which included fewer reports and arrests for serious, Category A crimes such as homicides, drug offenses and robberies.
Statistics from the 2022 Crime in Kentucky report, which includes 23 crime categories, are pulled from the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
Statewide there was a 33% decrease in the number of reported homicides, a 16% fall in the number of robberies and a 13% decline in illegal drug offenses.
“Today’s report is encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
“It’s not enough that overall serious crime has gone down. People need to feel safe, too. That perception is important. And that means we have to continue to do more every day.”
Last year, the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office each recorded two homicides — one more than in 2021, when FPD investigated three and FCSO had none. In 2020 and 2018 there were a total of six homicides locally with 2019 as the outlier with eight murders (seven in the city and one in the county).
In 2022 — for the first time in the past five years — there were fewer than 600 reported drug offenses in Franklin County. Combined, FPD and FCSO recorded a total of 513 reports last year compared to 831 in 2021; 705 in 2020; 613 in 2019; and 719 in 2018.
The number of reported robberies remained steady at 11 with FPD investigating all such incidents last year. In 2021, FCSO recorded one robbery report and the police department tallied 10.
Although the number of reported robberies has stayed the same over the past two years, it is a sharp decline from the three years prior. In 2020 there were 17 total reported robberies, which was down from 26 in 2019 and 32 in 2018.
“For 75 years, KSP has protected the commonwealth’s communities, children and families while collaborating with local law enforcement to create a safer Kentucky,” KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. stated. “While we are proud of the work done by law enforcement to decrease serious crime rates, there is still work to be done, and KSP remains committed to ensuring Kentucky is a national leader in public safety and a great state to call home.”
