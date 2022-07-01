While en route to a domestic disturbance call, a Frankfort police officer allegedly encountered a motorist breaking several traffic laws Thursday afternoon.

The officer, who had the lights and siren on his vehicle activated, observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and noted that the driver tried to pull away from his cruiser on Harrodswood Road at 2:30 p.m. He also reportedly witnessed the driver pass another vehicle in the opposing lane.

According to the arrest citation, the officer saw a 100-yard skid marks verging to the right onto Westwood Drive as well as a stop sign that had been destroyed by the vehicle as it turned onto Westwood Drive at a speed in excess of 80 mph. The approximate value of the stop sign is estimated to be less than $500.

When the officer caught arrived at the scene, 22-year-old Bailey Ferguson was outside his disabled vehicle and quickly surrendered without incident.

He allegedly told the officer he believed he was being pulled over before he fled because he did not have a driver’s license.

Ferguson, of Means, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and third-degree criminal mischief, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign, both violations.

He was also served with multiple warrants.

Ferguson was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

