Toby Curtsinger pleaded guilty to various charges for his role in thefts from Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey distilleries in 2018, but there is one thing he adamantly denies.
"I didn't steal Pappy (Van Winkle)," he told a group of family and friends Wednesday at the Foundry.
Someone did admit to stealing the bourbon, and the public found out who near the end of Wednesday's premiere of "Heist," a Netflix documentary series.
That's when an audio tape was played of Greg Anglin, who was employed at Buffalo Trace, saying after he had been granted immunity that he stole Pappy Van Winkle.
The theft of bourbon that occurred over a span of several years became known as “Pappygate” and garnered worldwide attention.
Curtsinger, who worked at Buffalo Trace for 26 years, was sentenced to 15 years for his role and served 30 days before being granted shock probation.
Curtsinger and his wife, Julie, hosted a viewing party at The Foundry Wednesday.
“I just want the community to watch it and ask questions,” Curtsinger said after the viewing, “to look into it more.”
Part of the documentary focused on barrels of Wild Turkey bourbon the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found on the Curtsingers’ property. Curtsinger said the barrels weren’t on his property but on land where a radio tower is located, and Wild Turkey never reported the barrels missing.
“How can you charge a person when nothing has been reported missing?” he asked.
Curtsinger would also like people to know what the scandal did to his family, including his two children, Kade and Bella.
“It was hard on my family,” he said. “It was very hard on my children. They were in therapy for four years.
“It was a very hard time, but I learned a lot. I really understand the importance of family. A lot of friends bounced on me. This put a different perspective on what family means.”
Curtsinger’s children stood by him during the scandal.
“People make mistakes,” Kade said during the documentary. “Me and Bella still love him.”
“He’ll say I’d sell him out for a new dad, and it breaks my heart when he says that,” Bella said. “He’s my world.”
Pat Melton was the Franklin County sheriff during the “Pappygate” investigation. Now a police officer in Georgetown, he has watched “Heist.”
“There were parts of it I liked and parts of it I didn’t,” he said, declining to elaborate.
“I thought they did a pretty good job of keeping it accurate. Some things happened that didn’t happen in the documentary. I know they had time constraints, but I thought overall they did a good job.”
Melton said the sheriff’s office can’t grant immunity, and immunity in the case was granted by the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
“That was granted to turn state’s evidence against the group we had,” he said.
Melton pointed out that “Pappygate” involved more than the theft of Pappy Van Winkle in 2013.
“They were all lumped together,” he said. “It wasn’t one theft but over a period of time before they were discovered missing. They had a bunch of people stealing it.”
Curtsinger, who has been a commercial painter for the past five years, said he harbors no bitterness.
“I’m not mad at anyone,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.