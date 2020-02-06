Two Frankfort men were indicted this week on dozens of charges related to child pornography.
Joshua Moore, 43, is charged with 62 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and 62 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both Class D felonies. He is also charged with 124 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
According to the indictment, Moore’s persistent felony offender charges stem from a 2016 conviction in Franklin County for the cultivation of marijuana (five or more plants, first offense).
Michael Scott Phillips, 20, is charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class C felony; 17 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 11 counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, all Class D felonies, and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.
They’re both being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail under $250,000 full cash bonds.
Krista Locke, deputy communications director for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, said that despite Moore and Phillips being indicted on the same day, they are not co-defendants and their charges stem from separate incidents.
Locke said the Cyber Crimes Unit within the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General was involved in the investigation of both incidents.
The Cyber Crimes Unit spent seven months investigating Moore, Locke said.
According to Moore’s indictment, the alleged offenses occurred between April and July.
Phillips’ indictment claims the alleged offenses took place in April and May.
As of Thursday afternoon, Moore did not have a court date scheduled. Phillips is scheduled for arraignment in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 14.
