A Frankfort man who reportedly stole a six-pack of beer from a local convenience store was arrested after he was found lying in front of a Louisville Road hair salon early Tuesday.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Speedway on Louisville Road at 1:14 a.m. after 51-year-old Kelly Sweasy left without paying for a six-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon. According to dispatch records, Sweasy was not permitted to be in the store.

Kelly Sweasy

Kelly Sweasy

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription