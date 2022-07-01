When Frankfort police arrived at the scene of an alleged assault Wednesday evening they encountered a mother and daughter laying in the back yard.

Officers were called to Highwood Drive at 5:33 p.m. The daughter, 22-year-old Jamie King, appeared to be heavily intoxicated, according to her arrest citation.

Jamie King

Jamie King

An officer, who helped King get to her feet, observed that she could not keep her balance and was slurring her words.

King reportedly told police that she punched her stepfather because he was not supporting her mother and that her mother had tried to stop her. King claimed to not remember anything after that.

The mother said that King began grabbing her when she attempted to stop King and grabbed her by the neck so she couldn’t breathe. An officer noted that the mother had red marks on her neck and bruises on both arms.

King is charged with second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

She was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where she is being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription