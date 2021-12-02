The passenger in a vehicle stopped by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation was allegedly found to have illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle on Versailles Road for not having a license plate illuminated. The driver had multiple active arrest warrants and was arrested after a needle cap was reportedly discovered in his pocket.

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. With the drugs, deputies allegedly found a receipt with the name of the passenger, Christopher Perkins, on it. A loaded handgun was also discovered and Perkins reportedly told law enforcement that is was his, according to his arrest citation.

Christopher Perkins

Perkins, 42, is charged with first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

He also was indicted in July on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Perkins was transported to Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. A bond has not yet been set in his case.

