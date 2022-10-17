A 911 call of a vehicle driving on a West Main Street sidewalk prompted Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies to pursue a 2006 Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement observed the truck, driven by Danny E. Brown of Lexington, traveling eastbound on West Main Street and noticed the vehicle’s registration had expired in February 2021.

Danny E. Brown

Danny E. Brown

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription