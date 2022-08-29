The driver of a vehicle wanted as part of a narcotics investigation was pulled over by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Willie Peale III during a traffic stop on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard at 5:46 p.m. The Dodge pickup that Peale was driving had a broken windshield.

Willie Peale

Willie Peale

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription