A Frankfort man is facing a slew of charges — including rape and incest — after he allegedly sexually abused a juvenile relative.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 38-year-old Thomas Flowers around 11 a.m. Wednesday after the victim disclosed to a parent what reportedly occurred.

Thomas Flowers

Thomas Flowers

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription