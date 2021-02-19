meth arresst

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies seized about 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine Friday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 64. (Photo submitted)

A Frankfort man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies found approximately 70 grams of crystal meth in his vehicle.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 64 around 2:30 a.m. Friday for an expired license plate. 

According to the arrest citation, 29-year-old Daniel Frantz, the driver, was arrested for driving on a DUI-suspended operator's license. Nothing was found in the driver's area, but a passenger told deputies Frantz had given her a bag of crystal meth, cash and several needles.

Deputies then found a magnetic box under the passenger seat containing meth residue and cash. A second magnetic box was found in the engine compartment containing meth. 

Daniel Frantz

In all deputies confiscated about 70 grams of crystal meth. Quire said the drugs were worth about $4,000 on the street. The drugs, he said, were typical of what is made in Mexico, rather than locally.

Deputies arrested Frantz and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plate and failure to surrender a revoked operator’s license, all violations. 

Frantz is facing previous criminal charges in Franklin County. In September, he was indicted for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender. That case is still pending in Franklin Circuit Court. 

