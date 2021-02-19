A Frankfort man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies found approximately 70 grams of crystal meth in his vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 64 around 2:30 a.m. Friday for an expired license plate.
According to the arrest citation, 29-year-old Daniel Frantz, the driver, was arrested for driving on a DUI-suspended operator's license. Nothing was found in the driver's area, but a passenger told deputies Frantz had given her a bag of crystal meth, cash and several needles.
Deputies then found a magnetic box under the passenger seat containing meth residue and cash. A second magnetic box was found in the engine compartment containing meth.
In all deputies confiscated about 70 grams of crystal meth. Quire said the drugs were worth about $4,000 on the street. The drugs, he said, were typical of what is made in Mexico, rather than locally.
Deputies arrested Frantz and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plate and failure to surrender a revoked operator’s license, all violations.
Frantz is facing previous criminal charges in Franklin County. In September, he was indicted for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender. That case is still pending in Franklin Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.