Two Frankfort residents were arrested last week after deputies found suspected meth, heroin and pills in a vehicle.

Ashli Landrum

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. Friday as it left the Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. During the stop, deputies found 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, nine grams of heroin and about 60 Xanax pills in the vehicle.

The driver, Ashli Michelle Landrum, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and driving on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

Patricia Witcher

Landrum’s passenger, 45-year-old Patricia Witcher, was arrested on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Both were booked in the Franklin County Regional Jail. 

