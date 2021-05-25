A Lexington man and a Jackson County woman were arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies on Interstate 64 Monday night after a search of their vehicle uncovered a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, opiates and firearms.

Franklin Roy Layton, 47, was pulled over on Interstate 64 for an expired registration plate around 9:45 p.m. Monday. When a deputy made contact with Layton and his passenger, Tori Harrison, 22, he noticed a pipe consistent with paraphernalia used to smoke methamphetamine. Layton and Harrison were removed from the vehicle and a search of their persons and the vehicle was conducted.

Deputies discovered a large amount of what is suspected to be 1.4 pounds of crystal meth, prescription pills, digital scales, three pistols and a rifle. According to Sheriff Chris Quire, the methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $26,000.

Layton was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class C felonies; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and no registration plates and no registration receipt, both violations.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Harrison was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

She is also being held at FCRJ on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

