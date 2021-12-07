Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Taylorsville woman Sunday night after allegedly finding suspected heroin and methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
Paige Reed, 30, was reportedly clocked at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 64 West near the 59-mile marker at 8:46 p.m. A deputy noted that the temporary tag on her vehicle was expired and she had no proof of insurance.
When law enforcement made contact with Reed, they allegedly observed a used syringe in the front passenger door panel and also stated she had a tourniquet in her lap.
According to her arrest citation, deputies also located multiple baggies with a white powder-like residue inside. An eyeglass case with multiple used syringes and two baggies — one containing suspected heroin and another with suspected methamphetamine — were also found in the vehicle.
Reed is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, reckless driving, speeding 25 mph over the speed limit and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and no registration receipt, and no registration plates, both violations.
She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail and has since been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.