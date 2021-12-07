Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Taylorsville woman Sunday night after allegedly finding suspected heroin and methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Paige Reed, 30, was reportedly clocked at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 64 West near the 59-mile marker at 8:46 p.m. A deputy noted that the temporary tag on her vehicle was expired and she had no proof of insurance.

Paige Reed

Paige Reed

When law enforcement made contact with Reed, they allegedly observed a used syringe in the front passenger door panel and also stated she had a tourniquet in her lap.

According to her arrest citation, deputies also located multiple baggies with a white powder-like residue inside. An eyeglass case with multiple used syringes and two baggies — one containing suspected heroin and another with suspected methamphetamine — were also found in the vehicle.

Reed is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, reckless driving, speeding 25 mph over the speed limit and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and no registration receipt, and no registration plates, both violations.

She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail and has since been released.

