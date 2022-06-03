Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies executing a search warrant at a residence on Prince Hall Village Drive located a stash of four illegal drugs, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash Thursday afternoon.

Xarian Russell, 25, and Hallie Smith, 22, were arrested after law enforcement allegedly found suspected cocaine, ecstacy, marijuana and suboxone. Several firearms and drug paraphernalia were located within reach of two small children living in the residence.

Russell is charged first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree enhanced trafficking (less than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, and enhanced trafficking in a marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, both Class C felonies; obscuring the identity of a machine (more than $500 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. 

Smith is charged with first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree enhanced trafficking (less than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, and enhanced trafficking in a marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, both Class C felonies; and endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

According to their arrest citations, Russell and Smith, both of Frankfort, were also in the possession of $1,590 in cash. Deputies also uncovered a drug scale and several pipes in the home.

A key to a motorcycle, which was parked outside, was also located in the residence.

“Deputies were going to release the vehicle to (the) subject’s family when they discovered that the VIN had been removed from the vehicle and the plate that was on the bike did not match the bike itself,” the arrest report states.

Russell and Smith were transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in their cases.

