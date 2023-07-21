Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies executing a search warrant for suspected animal neglect at an Evergreen Road residence found four children “living in deplorable conditions” Thursday.
As deputies approached the house they could smell urine and filth from outside. Once inside law enforcement reportedly found open containers of food lying on huge piles of trash and clothing; animal feces and urine ground into the carpets and flooring; roaches crawling in the microwave and refrigerator; and nests of roaches in the corners of the ceiling and walls, according to FCSO records.
“The children were not clean and nor were their bedrooms, beds or clothing,” one deputy wrote in the arrest citation for 40-year-old Gregory Johnson and Sara Hewitt, 25. “The mattresses that the children were lying on appeared to be completely covered in filth and likely animal and roach excrement.”
Garbage was allegedly piled as high as the bed, which was covered in trash, waste, old food and opened food packages, in the master bedroom, per the arrest report.
Deputies state that much of the basement of the residence was covered in piles of garbage 2- to 3-feet tall and noted that a small amount of marijuana was found in a pill bottle on the kitchen counter.
“The living conditions these children were living in were absolutely horrifying and dangerous to their physical and mental well-being,” the deputy added.
Johnson and Hewitt are charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child younger than 12), a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
They are both lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bond in their cases.
