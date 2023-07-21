Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies executing a search warrant for suspected animal neglect at an Evergreen Road residence found four children “living in deplorable conditions” Thursday.

As deputies approached the house they could smell urine and filth from outside. Once inside law enforcement reportedly found open containers of food lying on huge piles of trash and clothing; animal feces and urine ground into the carpets and flooring; roaches crawling in the microwave and refrigerator; and nests of roaches in the corners of the ceiling and walls, according to FCSO records.

Gregory Johnson

Sara Hewitt

