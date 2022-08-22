A routine traffic stop for speeding in a construction zone landed a Lexington man in jail on drug trafficking charges Friday.
A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a vehicle without a license plate going 74 mph in a 55 mph construction zone on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 53 at 11:51 a.m.
“As I was approaching the vehicle I observed the vehicle switch lanes multiple times and pass on the right [and] also switch lanes on a solid white,” the deputy wrote in the arrest citation for the driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Richard Darnall.
When the deputy made contact with Darnall, he noted the driver and his female passenger seemed “very nervous.” Darnall told law enforcement that he was driving the vehicle to an auction for New Circle Auto Sales. Dispatch confirmed that the vehicle is registered to an Ohio resident and was uninsured.
Both Darnall and his passenger were ordered to get out of the vehicle at which time the female passenger reportedly told the deputy she had a pipe in the vehicle and the vehicle was searched.
A glass pipe and a container containing suspected methamphetamine was found between the driver’s seat and center console. The deputy also located clear baggies and a scale with white residue on it in a back seat. Between the passenger’s seat and the center console a container with suspected methamphetamine was found as well as a glass pipe in the passenger’s purse.
Darnall allegedly told law enforcement that all the items belonged to the passenger. She reportedly said that when he was pulled over he told her to hide the glass pipe in her purse and put the containers with the suspected methamphetamine between the seats and center console.
Darnall is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and no registration receipt, no registration plates, improper passing, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and speeding 15 mph over limit (work zone), all violations.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.