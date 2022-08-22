A routine traffic stop for speeding in a construction zone landed a Lexington man in jail on drug trafficking charges Friday.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a vehicle without a license plate going 74 mph in a 55 mph construction zone on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 53 at 11:51 a.m.

Richard Darnall

Richard Darnall

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription