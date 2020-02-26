Shawn Nathan Hamilton

A Frankfort man charged with breaking into a girlfriend’s house with a handgun was indicted on charges of burglary and wanton endangerment.

Shawn Nathan Gregory Hamilton, 20, of Frankfort, allegedly entered the residence on Feb. 17.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said Hamilton and the victim were acquainted.

“Mr. Hamilton went to the victim’s house where she was sleeping,” he said. “He had a gun. He said he would kill himself. She struggled with him and got away.”

Cleveland said it was a boyfriend-girlfriend situation.

Hamilton was indicted on charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. 

Hamilton remains in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

