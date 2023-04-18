A Frankfort man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred Friday afternoon.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at 4:18 p.m. after 35-year-old Ricardo McCray and a female got into a physical altercation.
According to his arrest citation, McCray is accused of punching the victim multiple times in the arms and choking her to the point where she could not breathe. Deputies noted red marks on both her arms and around her neck.
The female victim reportedly told authorities that McCray shoved her into a vehicle in a parking lot, which caused damage to the vehicle. She also alleges that he stole her teal-colored handgun from her car and that he also had a black firearm in his possession. McCray is also accused of causing damage to the victim’s vehicle by kicking it.
Per his arrest citation, McCray reportedly took off running when he heard deputies were enroute to the scene.
At 5:26 p.m. dispatch received a call that a resident found a loaded black firearm in the area where McCray took off running. Thirty-four minutes later another caller reported seeing him on the third floor of an apartment complex. The caller claimed that McCray was asking others if the police had left yet.
Deputies were able to locate him. During a search, a teal handgun, a small amount of marijuana and another unspecified drug were found in his possession.
McCray is charged with first-degree strangulation and enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, both Class C felonies; theft by unlawful taking (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal mischief and enhanced possession of marijuana, all Class D felonies, and fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 full-cash bond.
