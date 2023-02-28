A Frankfort man who allegedly exposed himself on an Elkhorn Terrace family’s doorbell camera was arrested on a felony charge Monday.

Frankfort police say that at 5 a.m. Saturday 36-year-old Jeramie Sharfe knocked on the door of a Calhoun Lane residence and performed a sex act for the camera, per his arrest citation.

Jeramie Sharfe

Jeramie Sharfe

