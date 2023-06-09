With sentencing set for Aug. 11, Florida native Serena Jasso could face up to 10 years in prison on two charges of wanton endangerment stemming from the September 2021 incident where she is accused of firing a weapon into a truck while driving along Interstate 64 westbound near the Franklin and Shelby County line.

Previously facing two charges of attempted murder, Jasso accepted a plea deal from the Commonwealth’s Attorney in a hearing on Friday.

Serena Jasso

Serena Jasso

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription